Landbox Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $249,423.11 and $6,759.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00143426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.96 or 0.07112601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

