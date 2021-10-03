Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Announces $7.01 Dividend

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 7.01 per share on Friday, October 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

