Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of McDonald’s worth $1,271,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,801,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,109,010,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.93. 2,074,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,650. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $248.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

