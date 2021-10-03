Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $359.54 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 4.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $359,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

