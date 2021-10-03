Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $573.86 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of The Home Depot worth $573,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,878. The company has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

