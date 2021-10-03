Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $592.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $592,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 783,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,284,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $499.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

