Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Autohome worth $270,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Autohome by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Autohome by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 79,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. 760,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,723. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

