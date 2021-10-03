Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,856 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of S&P Global worth $648,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.36. 1,262,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,869. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.64 and a 200-day moving average of $404.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

