Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,926 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Dollar General worth $706,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 421.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

