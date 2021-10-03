Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of salesforce.com worth $498,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

CRM traded up $4.04 on Friday, hitting $275.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,754,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,658. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

