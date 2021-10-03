Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 179,875 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,875 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.54% of Waste Management worth $911,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,249. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. 1,241,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

