Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 379,633 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,810,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 379,633 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of ConocoPhillips worth $719,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after buying an additional 3,031,326 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of COP traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,482,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,813. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.