Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 57,534 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,534 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $272,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.94. 1,236,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

