Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 72,430 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,430 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Alphabet worth $3,167,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $57.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,730.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,492.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

