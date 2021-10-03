Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,524 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FedEx worth $376,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,346. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $218.18 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

