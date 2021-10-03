Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,291 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Public Storage worth $514,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.20. The company had a trading volume of 691,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,250. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.