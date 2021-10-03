Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,178,714 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Norfolk Southern worth $877,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.93 and its 200 day moving average is $265.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

