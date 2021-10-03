Lead Wallet Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $221,776.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

