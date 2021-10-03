Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 165,324 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429,038 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.72% of Halliburton worth $148,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

