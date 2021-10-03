Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 73,290 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Western Digital worth $170,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.09 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

