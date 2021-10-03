Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 73,518 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of Ball worth $161,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ball by 4.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 42.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ball by 441.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 460,101 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ball by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,090,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

