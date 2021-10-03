Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,856,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,567 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.50% of Carnival Co. & worth $128,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $30,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

