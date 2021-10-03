Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of Generac worth $134,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Generac stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.87.
In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.