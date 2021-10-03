Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of Generac worth $134,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.87.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

