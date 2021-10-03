Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.56% of Sun Life Financial worth $168,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,508,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,586,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.