Legal & General Group Plc Buys 92,532 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of AmerisourceBergen worth $134,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

