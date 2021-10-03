Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 93,625 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of Cheniere Energy worth $165,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

