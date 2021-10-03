Legal & General Group Plc Has $129.05 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.74% of Conagra Brands worth $129,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.