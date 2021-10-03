Legal & General Group Plc Has $135.83 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,269,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Pembina Pipeline worth $135,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

PBA stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

