Legal & General Group Plc Has $137.10 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.79% of Avery Dennison worth $137,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $37,062,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $209.65 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $122.56 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

