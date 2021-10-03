Legal & General Group Plc Has $156.67 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,592,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.13% of Evergy worth $156,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.80 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,343 shares of company stock worth $3,506,208. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

