Legal & General Group Plc Has $156.70 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.50% of Waste Connections worth $156,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.