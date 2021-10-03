Legal & General Group Plc Has $168.23 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Republic Services worth $168,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

