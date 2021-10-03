Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 11,498 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.88% of Masco worth $128,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

