Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 92,532 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of AmerisourceBergen worth $134,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.