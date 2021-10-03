Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.