LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of LendingTree worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.