Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Lethean has a market cap of $815,338.94 and $230.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.11 or 0.07054421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00353031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.25 or 0.01169250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00110509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00535507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00446276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00298770 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.