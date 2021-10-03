LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, LHT has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $148,913.38 and $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004996 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009216 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

