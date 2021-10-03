Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

KIE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

