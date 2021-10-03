Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 72.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

