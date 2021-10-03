Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.15.

MMC opened at $154.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $140.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

