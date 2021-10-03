Lido Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.