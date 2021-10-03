Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Plans $901 Million IPO for October 7th (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) plans to raise $901 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 46,200,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. generated $900 million in revenue and had a net loss of $360 million. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a market-cap of $3.9 billion.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Life Time, the “Healthy Way of Life Company,” is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021. Since our founding nearly 30 years ago, we have sought to continuously innovate ways for our members to lead healthy and happy lives by offering them the best places, programs and performers. We deliver high-quality experiences through our omni-channel physical and digital ecosystem that includes more than 150 centers—distinctive, resort-like athletic destinations—across 29 states in the United States and one province in Canada. Our track record of providing differentiated experiences to our members has fueled our strong, long-term financial performance. In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we generated $1.9 billion of revenue, $30 million in net income and $438 million in Adjusted EBITDA. In 2020, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we generated $0.9 billion of revenue, $360 million in net loss and $(63) million in Adjusted EBITDA, and in the six months ended June 30, 2021, we generated $0.6 billion of revenue, $229 million in net loss and $(15) million in Adjusted EBITDA. **Note: In the chart below, the revenue and the net loss figures are for the full year that ended on Dec. 31, 2020. “.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and has 30000 employees. The company is located at 2902 Corporate Place Chanhassen, Minnesota 55317 and can be reached via phone at 952-947-0000 or on the web at http://www.lifetime.life/.

