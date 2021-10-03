Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.86 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $368,878.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00006009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00348888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

