Lightning Hits 1-Day Volume of $435,377.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $435,377.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.