Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.11 Million

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report $124.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $527.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.11 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.15.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

