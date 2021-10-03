Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $486,969.03 and $118.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,560.55 or 0.43106376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00300170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

