Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMST. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $117.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

