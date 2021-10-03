LINK Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $107.84 or 0.00224977 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $644.41 million and $1.00 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.03 or 0.99834174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.58 or 0.07054871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

