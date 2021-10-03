LINKA Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, LINKA has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $2,441.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00117629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.